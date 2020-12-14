JNV Class 6 Admission: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Schools Collect Forms Offline

  • Home
JNVST Class 6 Admission 2021: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, however, has provided the provision of collecting application of students offline from the respective zonal offices.

Dec 14, 2020

Online Registration Window Of JNV Class 6 Admission To Close Tomorrow
New Delhi:

The application window for admission to Class 6 in Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya to close tomorrow, December 15. The application window for admission to JNV Class 6 for the 2021-22 session started from Wednesday, November 4. Candidates seeking admission to JNV Class 6 have been applying online at www.navodaya.gov.in for the all India level JNVST selection test. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, however has provided the provision of collecting application of students offline from the respective zonal offices.

“..to collect the applications of the candidates if any from the Taluka ADEI office/zonal office, who find submission of online application difficult and make arrangement to submit the application to the Principal of JNVs to facilitate the candidates,” A JNV statement issued in this regard said.

Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission - Direct Link

As per reports, more than 40 lakhs students are expected to enrol themselves for appearing in the Navodaya Selection Test for the year 2021-22 for admission to Class 6.

The JNV Class 6 selection test, according to the JNV admission policy, is conducted in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state. The selection test is held for a duration of two hours and has three sections with 80 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The three sections are Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test.

