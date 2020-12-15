JNV Class 6 Admission: Registration Deadline Extended; Apply By December 29

The last date to register for JNV Admission 2020 for Class 6 has been extended by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). All the candidates willing to take admission in Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 can visit the official site of JNV- navodaya.gov.in and register online.

The application process that was scheduled to close down today, December 15, will now be accepting applications till December 29, 2020.

The application window for admission to JNV Class 6 for the 2021-22 session started from Wednesday, November 4.

The JNV selection test for admission to Class 6 for the academic year 2021-22 will be held on April 10, 2021, for all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Steps To Apply

Go to the official website of NVS on navodaya.gov.in. Click on JNV Class 6 admission 2020 link available on the home page. Login with necessary details and submit. Fill in the application form and upload the documents. Download the receipt and take a print out for future references.

According to the reports, over 40 lakhs students are expected to enrol themselves for appearing in the Navodaya Selection Test for the academic session 2021-22 for admission to Class 6.

The JNV Class 6 selection test is held in English, Hindi and the regional languages of each state.

The entrance test is conducted for a duration of two hours and has three sections with 80 objective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

The three sections are Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test.