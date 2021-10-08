  • Home
JNV Class 11 Admission 2021: State Wise Provisional List Released

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS, has released the state wise provisional list for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 11 admissions 2021.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 8, 2021 2:49 pm IST

JNV Class 1 admission list released at navodaya.gov.in
New Delhi:

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS, has released the state wise provisional list for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 11 admissions 2021. Students who had applied for the lateral entry in Class 11, can check the provisional list on the official website of NVS--navodaya.gov.in.

JNV Class 11 Admission List: Direct Link

JNV Class 11 admission list for various states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry has been released in a PDF format.

JNV Class 11 Admission List: How To Check

  • Go to the official website of NVS--navodaya.gov.in

  • Alternatively, refer to the direct link above

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, ”view provisional select list of candidates for class XI lateral entry admission 2021”

  • A new PDF file will open having state wise names of selected students

  • Candidates can use "Ctrl+F" shortcut to find their registration number and name

  • Save and download the PDF file

  • Take a printout for future reference

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the admission list for other states previously. Students are getting selected for lateral entry admission on the basis of the marks secured in Class 10.

Students have been selected for various streams including humanities, science with mathematics, science without mathematics, commerce without mathematics, vocational.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas
