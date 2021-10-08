JNV Class 11 Admission 2021: State Wise Provisional List Released
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS, has released the state wise provisional list for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 11 admissions 2021. Students who had applied for the lateral entry in Class 11, can check the provisional list on the official website of NVS--navodaya.gov.in.
JNV Class 11 Admission List: Direct Link
JNV Class 11 admission list for various states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry has been released in a PDF format.
JNV Class 11 Admission List: How To Check
Go to the official website of NVS--navodaya.gov.in
Alternatively, refer to the direct link above
On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, ”view provisional select list of candidates for class XI lateral entry admission 2021”
A new PDF file will open having state wise names of selected students
Candidates can use "Ctrl+F" shortcut to find their registration number and name
Save and download the PDF file
Take a printout for future reference
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the admission list for other states previously. Students are getting selected for lateral entry admission on the basis of the marks secured in Class 10.
Students have been selected for various streams including humanities, science with mathematics, science without mathematics, commerce without mathematics, vocational.