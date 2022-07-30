JNV Admission 2022-23: Application For Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas Class 11 Starts

  • Home
JNV Admission 2022: Registration for admission to Class 11 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) is open till August 18. Apply at -- navodaya.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jul 30, 2022 12:47 pm IST
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has opened applications for admission to Class 11 against vacant seats
New Delhi:

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has opened applications for admission to Class 11 against vacant seats in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in Science, Commerce, Vocational and Humanities streams. The candidates who studied Class 10 in academic session 2021-22 in Government or Government recognized schools in the same district or state, where JNV is functioning can apply. Candidates can apply through the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti – navodaya.gov.in till August 18.

“Admission against available vacant seats in Class 11 on the basis of marks secured by students in Class 10 board exam during academic session 2021-22, subject to admission criteria of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti", an official statement said.

As per the official notification, a district-wise merit list will be prepared, and students will be chosen to fill the open vacancies. After selecting students against the vacancies in the JNV of the district, a common merit list will be prepared at the state level. Students who are from NCC, Scouts and Guides, and sports and games will get additional weightage.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 11 Registration Direct Link

To be eligible for admission in Class 11 the date of birth of the candidate should be between June 1, 2005, to May 31, 2007 (both days inclusive). This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya: Features

  • Co-educational residential schools in every district of the country (except Tamil Nadu State).

  • Separate hostels for boys and girls.

  • Excellent Class 10 and 12 results.

  • Free education, Board and accommodation facilities.

  • Wide cultural exchange through Migration Scheme.

  • Computer: Pupil Ratio-1:8.

