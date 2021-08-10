JNV Admission 2021: Application For Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 11 Begins

Application for admission to JNV Class 11 begins

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has opened the application window for admission to Class 11 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) for the academic session 2021-22. The application window for admission to JNV Class 11 for the 2021-22 session will continue till August 26. Candidates seeking admission to JNV Class 11 will have to apply online at nvsadmissionclasseleven.in.

Admission to Class 11 will be made on the basis of the performances of students in Class 10 board examinations (CBSE / State Education/ other recognized Board), an official statement read. The dates of birth of the candidates, as per JNV Class 11 admission guidelines, must be between June 1, 2003, and May 31, 2007.

JNV Admission 2021: Steps To Select Students

a) District wise merit list will be prepared and students will be selected against the vacancies.

b) After selecting students against the vacancies in the JNV of the district, a common merit list will be prepared at State level. After step a) the vacancies exist in any of the JNV of the same State will be filled from the State level merit list by considering the option exercised by the candidate.

c) After selection by step a) & b), if the selected candidate does not join even after making all efforts, vacant seats will be filled only from State level merit list.

d) Wherever grades are allotted to candidates by State Board, NVS will collect marks from State Board concerned for drawing merit list.