  • Home
  • Education
  • JNUTA Opposes Adoption Of CUCET For Admissions From 2022

JNUTA Opposes Adoption Of CUCET For Admissions From 2022

JNU teachers association condemned the decision saying, "The Vice Chancellor selectively orchestrated the discussion on the CUCET which was sent as an additional agenda item on Jan 10, 2022, by stating that decision on the matter had already been taken in the 157th meeting of the academic council."

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 12, 2022 6:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JNU Admissions Through CUCET From Next Year
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Discuss Modalities Of Implementation Of CUCET In Academic Council Meeting
Delhi High Court Refuses To Interfere With Plea Seeking Admission To PhD Course In JNU
JNU Imposes Night Curfew From 10 PM To 5 AM
Jawaharlal Nehru University Imposes Night Curfew From December 27, Check Guidelines
JNU Circular On Counselling Session On Sexual Harassment Criticised By Students' Outfits
JNUTA Opposes Adoption Of CUCET For Admissions From 2022
Admissions in JNU will be held via CUCET from 2022
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Wednesday condemned the decision taken by the varsity to conduct admissions to its various programmes through the Common Universities Entrance Test from 2022-2023. In a press statement, the JNU teachers association said, "The Vice Chancellor selectively orchestrated the discussion on the CUCET which was sent as an additional agenda item on Jan 10, 2022, by stating that decision on the matter had already been taken in the 157th meeting of the academic council. This however is not true."

According to JNUTA, 111 faculty members submitted their opinion requesting the Academic Council to refer the agenda item for discussion at the School (BOS) and Centre (Faculty Committee) for further deliberations. "Not only did the Vice Chancellor not place this letter on the table, he also did not allow people to raise apprehensions with respect to the adoption of CUCET," the press statement mentioned.

Meanwhile, the JNU took the decision to conduct the entrance examination through CUCET in its 159th academic council meeting held on January 12. "The above decision of the academic council is in conformity with its earlier decision taken in 157th meeting of the academic council held on March 22 to adopt and admit students through CUCET whenever the examination would be planned by National Testing Agency (NTA)," JNU statement mentioned.

During the academic council meeting, a large number of members including the deans of schools, centre chairpersons, external members emphasised that CUCET would provide a level playing field to eligible students across the country, read the JNU statement. The entrance exam of JNU (JNUEE) is being conducted by the National Testing Agency in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode since 2019.

Click here for more Education News
CUCET result Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) JNUTA
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNU Admissions Through CUCET From Next Year
JNU Admissions Through CUCET From Next Year
Medical Colleges In Country Have Increased By 54% In Last Seven Years: PM Modi
Medical Colleges In Country Have Increased By 54% In Last Seven Years: PM Modi
NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Round 1 Registration Begins At Mcc.nic.in
Live | NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Round 1 Registration Begins At Mcc.nic.in
CISCE Result 2021: How To Download ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results
CISCE Result 2021: How To Download ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results
AKTU To Conduct Practical Exams Online From January 14
AKTU To Conduct Practical Exams Online From January 14
.......................... Advertisement ..........................