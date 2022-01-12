JNUTA Opposes Adoption Of CUCET For Admissions From 2022

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Admissions in JNU will be held via CUCET from 2022

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Wednesday condemned the decision taken by the varsity to conduct admissions to its various programmes through the Common Universities Entrance Test from 2022-2023. In a press statement, the JNU teachers association said, "The Vice Chancellor selectively orchestrated the discussion on the CUCET which was sent as an additional agenda item on Jan 10, 2022, by stating that decision on the matter had already been taken in the 157th meeting of the academic council. This however is not true."

According to JNUTA, 111 faculty members submitted their opinion requesting the Academic Council to refer the agenda item for discussion at the School (BOS) and Centre (Faculty Committee) for further deliberations. "Not only did the Vice Chancellor not place this letter on the table, he also did not allow people to raise apprehensions with respect to the adoption of CUCET," the press statement mentioned.

All concerned to pay attention please! pic.twitter.com/NynZNBBO4O — Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (@JNU_official_50) January 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the JNU took the decision to conduct the entrance examination through CUCET in its 159th academic council meeting held on January 12. "The above decision of the academic council is in conformity with its earlier decision taken in 157th meeting of the academic council held on March 22 to adopt and admit students through CUCET whenever the examination would be planned by National Testing Agency (NTA)," JNU statement mentioned.

During the academic council meeting, a large number of members including the deans of schools, centre chairpersons, external members emphasised that CUCET would provide a level playing field to eligible students across the country, read the JNU statement. The entrance exam of JNU (JNUEE) is being conducted by the National Testing Agency in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode since 2019.