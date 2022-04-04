  • Home
  • Education
  • JNUSU Demands Allocation Of Hostels For First Year Students, Restoration Of Library, Mess Services

JNUSU Demands Allocation Of Hostels For First Year Students, Restoration Of Library, Mess Services

The students also protested over the unavailability of a specialist at JNU Health Centre and demanded that 'dhabas' should remain open till late at night.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 4, 2022 7:22 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Guwahati Develops Technology To Standardise Electric Vehicles To Meet Indian Conditions
Jamia Millia Islamia Mass Media PG Students Demand Resuming Of Offline Classes
Only Vaccinated International Students To Get Entry Into Aligarh Muslim University
Delhi University Students To Get Additional 30 minutes, More Choices In Question Paper In Offline Exams
IIT Guwahati Students Attend Pariksha Pe Charcha Through Hybrid Mode
Delhi University Entrance: St Stephen's, JMC Seek Vice-Chancellor's Clarification On Minority Reservation
JNUSU Demands Allocation Of Hostels For First Year Students, Restoration Of Library, Mess Services
JNUSU demands allocation of hostels for first year students
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) staged a protest on Monday to demand allocation of hostels for first-year students and restoration of library as well as mess services. The protest was held outside the office of the Dean of Students (DoS). The students also protested over the unavailability of a specialist at JNU Health Centre and demanded that 'dhabas' should remain open till late at night.

"It has been weeks since the university resumed offline classes and hostel rooms for first-year students have not yet been allotted. Moreover, the dhabas that used to remain open till 2:30 am, now closes down at 11 pm," JNUSU councillor Anagha Pradeep said. "There is no specialist at the JNU Health Centre. We have demanded the university to reinstate the specialist service," she added.

Their demand comes in the wake of death of a PhD student on March 21, who had earlier complained of chest pain. The students' body had claimed that he was not given timely treatment by the health centre and there was delay in referring him to AIIMS.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
JNUSU JNUSU Protests

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2022 Live: CBSE, CISCE; List Of States To Conduct 10th, 12th Exams In April
Live | Board Exams 2022 Live: CBSE, CISCE; List Of States To Conduct 10th, 12th Exams In April
Jammu And Kashmir Administration To Upgrade 200 Schools In Tribal Areas
Jammu And Kashmir Administration To Upgrade 200 Schools In Tribal Areas
Universities Adopting CUET 2022 Need To Register On NTA Website: UGC Chairman
Universities Adopting CUET 2022 Need To Register On NTA Website: UGC Chairman
NEET UG 2022 On July 17? Fake Notice Circulating On Social Media; Nothing On Official Website
NEET UG 2022 On July 17? Fake Notice Circulating On Social Media; Nothing On Official Website
NIMCET 2022: Registration Process To Begin Today At Nimcet.in; Check Details
NIMCET 2022: Registration Process To Begin Today At Nimcet.in; Check Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................