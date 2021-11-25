JNUEE Result 2021 Delayed, Candidates Waiting For An Update

Image credit: PTI/ FILE JNUEE 2021 result will be available at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

JNUEE 2021 Result: Its been a month since the answer key for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2021) was released, the candidates are anxiously waiting for their result. Though, the provisional answer key was released on October 11, but the candidates are yet to get their result on undergraduate and postgraduate course entrance examinations.

Once released, candidates can check result at the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in. The candidates also raised their concern on social media - Twitter demanding JNUEE result will be announced soon.

@Shivam_JNU ji, is there any news on campus regarding the dates for when #JNUEE2021 results will be possibly declared? A tentative date would help sooth the ongoing anxiety of the aspirants. — sunderraj narayanan (@mnsunderraj) November 22, 2021





Earlier, the answer key was released on October 11, and the candidates raised objections on answer key till October 12. “Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared,” NTA in its notification mentioned.

#jnuee2021 results are delayed by a month. Expected at around 25th October according to the website conveniently worded " tentatively". There are 2 possibilities; either JNU has incredibly over estimated their efficiency or simply does not care to publish the true expectation. — vikas sreevatsa (@VikasSreevatsa) November 25, 2021

The varsity earlier activated the link to update the qualifying degree of the candidates appeared in the entrance examination. JNUEE was conducted between September 20 and 23 as a computer-based test (CBT) for admission to programmes offered by the university.

For PhD admission, in addition to qualifying the entrance exam, candidates will have to sit for a viva-voce round. The final merit list for PhD admission will be prepared with 70 per cent weightage to the CBT score and 30 per cent weightage to the viva round.

For further details on JNUEE, please visit the website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in.