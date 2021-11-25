JNUEE Result 2021 Delayed, Candidates Waiting For An Update

  • Home
JNUEE 2021 Result: Though, the provisional answer key was released on October 11, but the candidates are yet to get their result on undergraduate and postgraduate course entrance examinations. Check result at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 25, 2021 7:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: PTI/ FILE

JNUEE 2021 Result: Its been a month since the answer key for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2021) was released, the candidates are anxiously waiting for their result. Though, the provisional answer key was released on October 11, but the candidates are yet to get their result on undergraduate and postgraduate course entrance examinations.

Once released, candidates can check result at the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in. The candidates also raised their concern on social media - Twitter demanding JNUEE result will be announced soon.


Earlier, the answer key was released on October 11, and the candidates raised objections on answer key till October 12. “Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared,” NTA in its notification mentioned.

The varsity earlier activated the link to update the qualifying degree of the candidates appeared in the entrance examination. JNUEE was conducted between September 20 and 23 as a computer-based test (CBT) for admission to programmes offered by the university.

For PhD admission, in addition to qualifying the entrance exam, candidates will have to sit for a viva-voce round. The final merit list for PhD admission will be prepared with 70 per cent weightage to the CBT score and 30 per cent weightage to the viva round.

For further details on JNUEE, please visit the website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

