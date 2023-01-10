JNUEE 2022 PhD Result Out; Direct Link Here

JNUEE PhD 2022 result

JNUEE 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 PhD result today, January 10, 2023. Candidates can access the JNUEE 2022 PhD result through the official website of JNUEE- jnuee.jnu.ac.in. To download the result candidates will need to enter their application number, date of birth and captcha code.

NTA conducted the JNUEE exam in eight shifts from December 7 to December 10, 2022 for admission to the PhD programmes offered by JNU for the academic year 2022-23.

The JNUEE provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates were available on the official website from December 18 to December 20, 2022. Candidates who were not satisfied with the answer key were allowed to raise objections. The objections received were then verified by the experts and the result was processed as per the verified answer keys.

JNUEE PhD Result 2022: How To Check

First of all, go to the JNUEE official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in. From the 'Important Links' section click on the JNUEE PhD result download link. Enter the necessary credentials- application number, date of birth and captcha code. The JNUEE result will get displayed on the screen. Check the scores properly, download and take a printout of the result PDF.

Candidates of JNUEE can apply for a maximum of three fields of study of their choice for the same level of the programme. Accordingly, 22,818 applications were received from 13,705 candidates for the PhD programmes. The JNUEE exam was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 39 cities across India at 43 centres. The question paper had multiple choice questions (MCQs).