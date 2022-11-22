  • Home
JNUEE 2022: NTA Provides One More Chance To Correct Applications Till November 24

Candidates can make the corrections in the JNUEE 2022 application form from November 22 to November 24.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 22, 2022 12:51 pm IST

JNUEE 2022 Application Form Correction
Image credit: Shutterstock

JNUEE 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notice regarding the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 application form correction. As per the notice, NTA has given one more opportunity for candidates to make corrections to the details filled in JNUEE 2022 online application form. The candidates can make the necessary corrections in online mode from today, November 22. The last date to make changes is November 24 till 11:50 pm.

Suggested: List of colleges accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Candidates will be able to edit only limited fields in the JNUEE 2022 application form. Earlier, the correction window was open from October 31 to November 20, 2022.

The NTA official notice reads: “Candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances”.

JNUEE 2022: Application Form Correction Steps

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website– jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: From the homepage click on the JNUEE 2022 application form correction link.

Step 3: Then login with your application number, password and security code.

Step 4: After you log in, make the necessary changes in the JNUEE 2022 application form.

JNUEE 2022 exam will be conducted in CBT mode on December 7, 8, 9 and 10. The exam will be held in two shifts - the first shift is from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift is from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

