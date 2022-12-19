  • Home
  • Education
  • JNUEE 2022: JNU Entrance Exam Provisional Answer Key Out; Here’s How To Raise Grievances

JNUEE 2022: JNU Entrance Exam Provisional Answer Key Out; Here’s How To Raise Grievances

JNUEE 2022: Applicants will have to enter their JNUEE 2022 application numbers and dates of birth or password to access the provisional answer key.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 19, 2022 1:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NTA Issues JNUEE 2022 Admit Card, How To Download At Jnuexams.nta.ac.in
JNUEE 2022: Applications Form Correction Ends Today; Steps To Make Changes
JNUEE 2022: NTA Provides One More Chance To Correct Applications Till November 24
JNU UG Admission 2022: List 4 Result For BSc, BA (Hons) Programmes Out At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in
Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam 2022 Registration Begins For PhD Admission
JNUEE 2021 Answer Key Out; Know How, Where To Check
JNUEE 2022: JNU Entrance Exam Provisional Answer Key Out; Here’s How To Raise Grievances
JNUEE 2022 provisional answer key out at jnuexams.nta.ac.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) provisional answer key. Students who appeared for the JNUEE 2022 exams between December 7 and December 10 can check the answer keys on the official website -- jnuexams.nta.ac.in. To access the JNUEE answer key provisional 2022, applicants will have to key in their application numbers and dates of birth or password.

Suggested: List of colleges accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

The testing agency has also provided the candidates with the opportunity to raise grievances against the JNUEE 2022 provisional answer key. The candidates who are not satisfied with the JNUEE 2022 answer key can challenge the by paying Rs 200 per question challenged. The last date to raise objections is tomorrow, December 20 (11:50 pm).

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non- refundable processing fee,” the JNUEE answer key 2022 statement said.

JNUEE Answer Key 2022: How To Download

  1. Visit the official site of JNUEE -- jnuexams.nta.ac.in
  2. Click on JNUEE answer key link
  3. Enter the login details including application number and date of birth
  4. Submit and access the JNUEE 2022 answer key

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared, NTA statement said.

“No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final and no further communication will be entertained,” it added.

Click here for more Education News
jnu entrance exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU UG Admission 2022: Registrations Against Special Spot Allocation Round Begins Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Registrations Against Special Spot Allocation Round Begins Today
BSEB 2023 Exams: Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Practical Admit Cards Out
BSEB 2023 Exams: Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Practical Admit Cards Out
CLAT 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Link Active Till December 20; Steps To Raise Challenge
CLAT 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Link Active Till December 20; Steps To Raise Challenge
NBE Announces Foreign Dental Screening Test 2022 Dates For BDS Graduates
NBE Announces Foreign Dental Screening Test 2022 Dates For BDS Graduates
JEE Main 2023: Engineering Aspirants Demand January Edition Be Postponed As Dates Clash With Board Exams
JEE Main 2023: Engineering Aspirants Demand January Edition Be Postponed As Dates Clash With Board Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................