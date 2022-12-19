JNUEE 2022: JNU Entrance Exam Provisional Answer Key Out; Here’s How To Raise Grievances

JNUEE 2022 provisional answer key out at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) provisional answer key. Students who appeared for the JNUEE 2022 exams between December 7 and December 10 can check the answer keys on the official website -- jnuexams.nta.ac.in. To access the JNUEE answer key provisional 2022, applicants will have to key in their application numbers and dates of birth or password.

The testing agency has also provided the candidates with the opportunity to raise grievances against the JNUEE 2022 provisional answer key. The candidates who are not satisfied with the JNUEE 2022 answer key can challenge the by paying Rs 200 per question challenged. The last date to raise objections is tomorrow, December 20 (11:50 pm).

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non- refundable processing fee,” the JNUEE answer key 2022 statement said.

JNUEE Answer Key 2022: How To Download

Visit the official site of JNUEE -- jnuexams.nta.ac.in Click on JNUEE answer key link Enter the login details including application number and date of birth Submit and access the JNUEE 2022 answer key

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared, NTA statement said.

“No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final and no further communication will be entertained,” it added.