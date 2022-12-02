  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued intimation slips of the examination city for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 2, 2022 2:50 pm IST

JNUEE 2022: Exam City Intimation Link Active At Jnuexams.nta.ac.in
JNUEE 2022 exam city intimation link is activated on the official website-- jnuexams.nta.ac.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued intimation slips of the examination city for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022. Aspirants are required to check and download the exam city slip using the application number and password/date of birth on the website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in. NTA will conduct the JNUEE 2022 exam on December 7,8,9 and 10, 2022.

The entrance exam will be held in the computer based test (CBT) mode at various examination centres located in India. "The city intimation slip for each candidate has information relating to the field(s) of study as well the date and city allotted," NTA said in a statement. The duration of the JNUEE exam will be 180 minutes (3 hours). The exam will be held in two session; first session will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, second session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Candidates will be awarded one mark (+1) for each correct response while there is no negative marking for an incorrect response. The JNUEE admit card will include the details like candidate's name, roll number, exam time, exam venue, shift timing etc.

JNUEE 2022: Steps To Download Exam City Slip

  1. Visit the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in
  2. Click on JNUEE 2022 exam city intimation slip
  3. Use login credentials- application number, date of birth
  4. JNUEE 2022 exam city slip will appear on the screen
  5. Download exam city slip and take a print out for further reference.

Direct Link: JNUEE 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
