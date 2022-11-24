JNUEE 2022: Applications Form Correction Ends Today; Steps To Make Changes

Image credit: Shutterstock JNUEE Application Form Corrections

JNUEE 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 application form correction process will end today, November 24. Candidates can make the necessary changes till 11:50 pm. The corrections can be made through the official website of JNUEE- jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Candidates need to make the corrections very carefully as no further corrections will be allowed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The changes can be made only in the limited fields of the JNUEE 2022 application form. Candidates cannot reopen the application and add more corrections after the submission of corrections is done.

There is no additional fee for making corrections. However, if candidates change the category or number of fields of study, a fee is required. Candidates will not be refunded if they switch the category from General to others in the correction window.

JNUEE 2022 entrance examination will be conducted for a duration of three hours in two shifts on December 7, 8, 9 and 10, 2022.

JNUEE 2022 Application Form: How To Make Corrections