JNUEE 2022: Applications Correction Ends Tomorrow; Things To Keep In Mind While Making Changes

Image credit: Shutterstock JNUEE 2022 application form correction

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 application form correction process tomorrow, November 24, 2022. Candidates can make the necessary changes through the official website of JNUEE- jnuexams.nta.ac.in. The correction window will remain open till 11:50 pm.

To make the changes candidates at first need to visit the official website and from the homepage click on the JNUEE 2022 application form correction link. Candidates then need to log in with their application number, password and security code. After logging in, make the necessary changes in the JNUEE 2022 application form.

JNUEE 2022: Important Points