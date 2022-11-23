JNUEE 2022: Applications Correction Ends Tomorrow; Things To Keep In Mind While Making Changes
The JNUEE 2022 application form correction link is available at jnuexams.nta.ac.in and candidates can make changes till 11:50 pm tomorrow.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 application form correction process tomorrow, November 24, 2022. Candidates can make the necessary changes through the official website of JNUEE- jnuexams.nta.ac.in. The correction window will remain open till 11:50 pm.
To make the changes candidates at first need to visit the official website and from the homepage click on the JNUEE 2022 application form correction link. Candidates then need to log in with their application number, password and security code. After logging in, make the necessary changes in the JNUEE 2022 application form.
JNUEE 2022: Important Points
- After the submission of corrections, candidates cannot reopen the application and add more corrections. It is advised to check the corrections before submission.
- No additional fee is charged for making corrections in the details of the application form if there is no change in the category and number of fields of study.
- Candidates will not get a refund of the fee in case he or she change the category from General to others in the correction window.
- Candidates should make the corrections very carefully as no further corrections will be allowed by NTA.
- Changes can be made only in limited fields in the JNUEE 2022 application form.
- Candidates need to use the updated version of the browser and a good internet connection while making corrections in the application form. In case of continuous timeout, server error or file not found error occurs while making corrections one needs to clear cookies and history of the browser and fill during off-peak hours.