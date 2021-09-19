  • Home
  • Education
  • JNUEE 2021 Tomorrow; Check Exam Hall Guidelines, Reporting Time

JNUEE 2021 Tomorrow; Check Exam Hall Guidelines, Reporting Time

The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, JNUEE 2021 from tomorrow, September 20.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 19, 2021 8:07 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2021 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
JNUEE 2021 Application Correction Window To Close Today; Details Here
JNUEE 2021: Correction Window Opens; Know How To Make Changes
JNU Entrance Exam, JNUEE 2021, Application Deadline Extended
JNUEE 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test Registration Begins
‘Will Conduct JNU Entrance Exam When It’s Safe’: Vice-Chancellor
JNUEE 2021 Tomorrow; Check Exam Hall Guidelines, Reporting Time
JNUEE 2021 to be held tomorrow
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, JNUEE 2021 from tomorrow, September 20. Students appearing for the examination must carry their JNUEE 2021 admit cards, a valid ID proof, passport size photograph, and PwD certificate (if applicable) along with them to get entry into the examination hall.

NTA will conduct the JNUEE 2021 from September 20 to 23. The exam will be of three hours of duration and will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in two shifts, the first shift will begin from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JNUEE 2021: Exam Hall Guidelines

  • Students must check the location of their exam center well before the exam to avoid any last minute hassle.

  • Students will be required to reach the JNUEE 2021 examination center two hours before the exam time to complete the franking and registration formalities.

  • No entries will be entertained after 9:30 am for the first shift and after 1:30 pm for the second shift.

  • Students will not be allowed to take any electronic gadgets including mobile phones, calculators, tape recorder, among others into the exam hall.

  • No metallic items will be allowed in the exam center as the students will be checked through handheld metal detectors. Students will also not be allowed to take their purse or handbag to the exam center.

  • Edibles including packed foods, cold drinks, tea or coffee and others are not allowed in the exam hall. However, diabetic students will be allowed to take fruits like bananas and apples inside the hall but no packed food.

Students who are appearing for the examination must download their admit cards (if not already) which are being hosted on the official website of JNU- jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
JNUEE JNUEE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Teams Formed To Promote Multi-Disciplinary Research In Various Schools: JNU Vice-Chancellor
Teams Formed To Promote Multi-Disciplinary Research In Various Schools: JNU Vice-Chancellor
KCET 2021 Result Expected Tomorrow; Check Details
KCET 2021 Result Expected Tomorrow; Check Details
NEET Result 2021: 10 Points On Cut-Off, Seats, Quota, Phase 2 Registration; What’s New
NEET Result 2021: 10 Points On Cut-Off, Seats, Quota, Phase 2 Registration; What’s New
NEET 2021 Result: List Of State-Wise Top 20 Medical Colleges In India
NEET 2021 Result: List Of State-Wise Top 20 Medical Colleges In India
Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Exam Result To Be Announced Tomorrow: Minister
Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Exam Result To Be Announced Tomorrow: Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................