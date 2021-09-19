JNUEE 2021 Tomorrow; Check Exam Hall Guidelines, Reporting Time

JNUEE 2021 to be held tomorrow

The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, JNUEE 2021 from tomorrow, September 20. Students appearing for the examination must carry their JNUEE 2021 admit cards, a valid ID proof, passport size photograph, and PwD certificate (if applicable) along with them to get entry into the examination hall.

NTA will conduct the JNUEE 2021 from September 20 to 23. The exam will be of three hours of duration and will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in two shifts, the first shift will begin from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JNUEE 2021: Exam Hall Guidelines

Students must check the location of their exam center well before the exam to avoid any last minute hassle.

Students will be required to reach the JNUEE 2021 examination center two hours before the exam time to complete the franking and registration formalities.

No entries will be entertained after 9:30 am for the first shift and after 1:30 pm for the second shift.

Students will not be allowed to take any electronic gadgets including mobile phones, calculators, tape recorder, among others into the exam hall.

No metallic items will be allowed in the exam center as the students will be checked through handheld metal detectors. Students will also not be allowed to take their purse or handbag to the exam center.

Edibles including packed foods, cold drinks, tea or coffee and others are not allowed in the exam hall. However, diabetic students will be allowed to take fruits like bananas and apples inside the hall but no packed food.

Students who are appearing for the examination must download their admit cards (if not already) which are being hosted on the official website of JNU- jnuexams.nta.ac.in.