JNUEE 2021: JNU Entrance Exams Begin

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 20, 2021 1:39 pm IST | Source: PTI

JNU entrance exams will be held till September 23
The Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance exams for admission commenced from Monday across 114 cities, its VC M Jagadesh Kumar said. The entrance exams will be held till September 23.

"JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) has started today across the country in 114 cities and 248 centres. Best wishes to the candidates appearing in JNUEE 2021," Mr Kumar said in a tweet.

For programmes requiring viva, the process will be held online.

