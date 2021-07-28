JNU Entrance Test 2021: Important Details

The application process for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2021) commenced on July 27, 2021. JNUEE 2021 exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the university, jnuexams.nta.ac.in, to register themselves. The last date for the application process is August 27, 2021. NTA informed about the application process through a public notice.

As per the notice, JNUEE 2021 will be conducted in two slots; the first slot will be from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second slot will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The question paper will have Multiple Choice Questions(MCQ) and the mode of the examination will be LAN Based CBT. The paper will be in English but this does not apply to language courses.

JNUEE 2021: Important Dates

Registration process starts July 27, 2021 Registration process ends August 27, 2021 Correction window opens September 1 to September 3, 2021 Downloading of admit card September 8, 2021

Date of examination September 20, 21, 22, 23





JNUEE 2021: Application Process

Visit the official website, jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

On the appeared page, click on the tab 'JNUEE-2021 Online registration form'

The candidate will be redirected to a new page

Now click on 'New Registration' tab

Candidates are now required to fill in the necessary credentials

After filling the credentials, re-check them and now proceed to fee payment

After the fee is successfully paid, the registration process is completed

It is very important for the candidates to note down the registration number. It will be required for further logins and other formalities.