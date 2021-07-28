  • Home
The application process for JNUEE 2021 examination has started. Candidates can visit the official website of the university, jnuexams.nta.ac.in, to register themselves.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Jul 28, 2021 11:40 am IST

JNUEE 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test Registration Begins
JNU Entrance Test 2021: Important Details
New Delhi:

The application process for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2021) commenced on July 27, 2021. JNUEE 2021 exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the university, jnuexams.nta.ac.in, to register themselves. The last date for the application process is August 27, 2021. NTA informed about the application process through a public notice.

As per the notice, JNUEE 2021 will be conducted in two slots; the first slot will be from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second slot will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The question paper will have Multiple Choice Questions(MCQ) and the mode of the examination will be LAN Based CBT. The paper will be in English but this does not apply to language courses.

JNUEE 2021: Important Dates

Registration process starts

July 27, 2021

Registration process ends

August 27, 2021

Correction window opens

September 1 to September 3, 2021

Downloading of admit card

September 8, 2021


Date of examination

September 20, 21, 22, 23


JNUEE 2021: Application Process

  • Visit the official website, jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

  • On the appeared page, click on the tab 'JNUEE-2021 Online registration form'

  • The candidate will be redirected to a new page

  • Now click on 'New Registration' tab

  • Candidates are now required to fill in the necessary credentials

  • After filling the credentials, re-check them and now proceed to fee payment

  • After the fee is successfully paid, the registration process is completed

It is very important for the candidates to note down the registration number. It will be required for further logins and other formalities.

