JNUEE 2021: Correction Window Opens; Know How To Make Changes

NTA begins the application correction process for JNUEE 2021

National Testing Agency(NTA) has commenced the application form correction process for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination(JNUEE 2021). Students who applied for the JNUEE 2021 can make corrections to their previously submitted forms till tomorrow, September 3 up to 11:50 pm.

The JNUEE 2021 application form correction can only be done through online mode. Applicants can visit the online website of JNU Exams- jnuexams.nta.ac.in to make changes to their forms.

JNUEE 2021: How to edit the application form?

Visit the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘JNUEE 2021 Correction Window’ tab

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Click on ‘Sign In’

On the appeared Login page, fill in the asked credentials: Application number and password

JNUEE Application form will appear on screen

Make the required changes in the form and submit it after cross checking the details carefully.

The application process for JNUEE 2021 concluded on August 31 and the process started on July 27.

NTA released an official notice informing about the opening of the correction window. In the notice, NTA stated: "Candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. Candidates may take note of the above and act accordingly."

Students who are appearing for JNUEE 2021 can refer to the official websites- jnuexams.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in for further details and updates, the NTA statement added.

Students can contact the administration in case of any problem through the given credentials: Email ID- jnu@nta.ac.in and Telephone Number- 011-40759000.