  • Home
  • Education
  • JNUEE 2021: Correction Window Opens; Know How To Make Changes

JNUEE 2021: Correction Window Opens; Know How To Make Changes

National Testing Agency(NTA) has commenced the application form correction process for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination(JNUEE 2021).

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 2, 2021 2:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JNU Entrance Exam, JNUEE 2021, Application Deadline Extended
JNUEE 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test Registration Begins
‘Will Conduct JNU Entrance Exam When It’s Safe’: Vice-Chancellor
JNU Entrance Exam Result 2020 To Be Released Soon At Nta.ac.in; When And Where To Check
JNUEE 2020 Final Answer Key Released; Result Expected Soon
NTA JNU Entrance Exam Date 2020 Announced, Admit Card Today At Jnuexams.nta.nic.in
JNUEE 2021: Correction Window Opens; Know How To Make Changes
NTA begins the application correction process for JNUEE 2021
New Delhi:

National Testing Agency(NTA) has commenced the application form correction process for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination(JNUEE 2021). Students who applied for the JNUEE 2021 can make corrections to their previously submitted forms till tomorrow, September 3 up to 11:50 pm.

The JNUEE 2021 application form correction can only be done through online mode. Applicants can visit the online website of JNU Exams- jnuexams.nta.ac.in to make changes to their forms.

JNUEE 2021: How to edit the application form?

  • Visit the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the ‘JNUEE 2021 Correction Window’ tab

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new page

  • Click on ‘Sign In’

  • On the appeared Login page, fill in the asked credentials: Application number and password

  • JNUEE Application form will appear on screen

  • Make the required changes in the form and submit it after cross checking the details carefully.

The application process for JNUEE 2021 concluded on August 31 and the process started on July 27.

NTA released an official notice informing about the opening of the correction window. In the notice, NTA stated: "Candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. Candidates may take note of the above and act accordingly."

Students who are appearing for JNUEE 2021 can refer to the official websites- jnuexams.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in for further details and updates, the NTA statement added.

Students can contact the administration in case of any problem through the given credentials: Email ID- jnu@nta.ac.in and Telephone Number- 011-40759000.

Click here for more Education News
JNUEE JNUEE Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras Researchers Develop Technique To Identify Pollution Deposit Level In Power Transmission Network
IIT Madras Researchers Develop Technique To Identify Pollution Deposit Level In Power Transmission Network
NIT Andhra Pradesh Welcomes 2021-23 Batch MTech Students To Campus
NIT Andhra Pradesh Welcomes 2021-23 Batch MTech Students To Campus
Coaching Institutes In Delhi Opt For Restricted Opening; Some Stick To Online Classes
Coaching Institutes In Delhi Opt For Restricted Opening; Some Stick To Online Classes
IIT JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins Soon; JEE Main Ends Today
IIT JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins Soon; JEE Main Ends Today
University Of Mumbai Gets A++ NAAC Grade
University Of Mumbai Gets A++ NAAC Grade
.......................... Advertisement ..........................