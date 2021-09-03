JNUEE 2021 Application Correction Window To Close Today; Details Here

  • Home
JNUEE 2021: Candidates already registered for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination 2021 (JNUEE 2021) can change their particulars in the respective JNUEE application form online at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 3, 2021 3:20 pm IST

NTA will close the JNUEE application correction window today
New Delhi:

The JNUEE 2021 application correction window will close today, September 3. Candidates already registered for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination 2021 (JNUEE 2021) can change their particulars in the respective JNUEE application form online at jnuexams.nta.ac.in. The JNUEE administering body -- National Testing Agency (NTA) -- has opened the online JNUEE application correction window on September 1.

“Candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances,” an NTA statement said.

“Candidates are also advised to keep visiting the NTA website(s) jnuexams.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in for any update in this regard,” it added.

JNUEE 2021: How To Make Corrections In The Application Form

  1. Visit the official website - jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘JNUEE 2021 Correction Window’ tab
  3. Sign in with the credentials -- application number and password
  4. On the JNUEE application form, make the required changes
  5. Preview and submit
  6. Download the JNUEE application form for future reference

As per JNUEE exam dates, JNU admit card 2021 will be made available for download for the candidates on September 8. The JNU entrance test 2021 will be held between September 20 and September 23 in computer-based mode.

