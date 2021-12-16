JNUEE 2021 Answer Key Out; Know How, Where To Check

  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) Final Answer Key 2021.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 16, 2021 7:03 pm IST

JNUEE Final answer key 2021 out
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) Final Answer Key 2021. Candidates who appeared fir the JNU entrance examination can check the answer key at nta.ac.in. NTA has released a combined answer key for all the subjects and has mentioned the Question ID and Correct option ID.

Candidates can check correct options and calculate a probable JNUEE score. NTA will release the JNUEE result 2021 on the basis of the final answer key. JNUEE Answer key for courses like MA Arabic, MA economics, MA English and others have been released.

JNUEE 2021 Answer Key: How To Check

  • Go to the official website of NTA -- nta.ac.in
  • Or refer to the direct link given above
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the JNUEE final answer key 2021 link
  • JNU final answer key PDF will open in a new window
  • Candidates can use shortcuts like 'ctrl+f' to find their course in the combined ODF
  • Save and download the answer key
  • Take a print out for the future references

JNUEE final answer key has been released after considering the challenges done by the students to JNUEE provisional answer key.

“The NTA’s decision on the challenges shall be final and the result will be declared on the basis of final answer keys. No grievances/representation with regard to Answer Key(s) after the declaration of result will be entertained,” JNU said in an official statement.

