JNUEE 2020: One Entrance Exam For MPhil And PhD In Same Field

Candidates seeking admission to MPhil and PhD, in the same field of study, through JNUEE 2020 will have to sit for one common paper.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 2, 2020 4:51 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

For admission to MPhil or PhD in the same field of study at Jawaharlal Nehru University, or JNU, New Delhi, there will be one common or single question paper in the entrance examination. Candidates applying for either programme - or both - will have to write the same exam.

“There will be a common/single question paper for M.Phil. and Ph.D. programmes in the same field of study (provided intake is there in both the programme for JNUEE),” the National Testing Agency, or NTA, the conducting body of JNU Entrance Examination, or JNUEE 2020, said in a statement.

JNUEE 2020, for admission to different programmes offered by the university, is scheduled from May 11 to May 14, 2020.

The entrance examination for both MPhil and PhD admissions in the same field will be conducted by NTA on the same date, an official statement said.

“If any candidate intends to apply for these two Programmes of study-- MPhil and PhD in the same filed, candidate can apply for both the programmes and has to appear only in one common test and attempt the relevant question paper (in the same field),” NTA said in a statement.

“The marks obtained by the candidate shall be considered for both the programmes, if opted for both,” the statement added.

Recently, JNU announced that the university will remain closed till August 31, following the unlock 3 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, or MHA.

