Image credit: Shutterstock JNU Answer Key 2020 Released At Jnuexams.nta.nic.in

JNU Final Answer Key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test (JNUEE 2020). Candidates, who wrothe the JNU entrance test can now visit the official website, jnuexams.nta.nic.in, to download the answer key. The answer key has been released in form of PDF files for all the subjects. It contains questions asked in JNUEE 2020 and the correct answers.

Download JNUEE 2020 Answer Key

The provisional JNU answer key 2020 was released on October 21 and candidates were allowed to raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 for each question.

How To Download JNU Final Answer Key 2020

To download the JNUEE 2020 answer key, visit the official website, jnuexams.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘Question Papers Administered and Final Answer Key’ link

Select the subject and click on ‘View Document’

Download the PDF answer key

The final JNU answer key contains correct responses to all the questions asked in the entrance test and it can be used to calculate probable scores.

As the final answer key has been released, the NTA is expected to announce JNUEE result 2020 soon.

The JNUEE 2020, for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, was held by the NTA in October. The entrance test for undergraduate courses was conducted on October 6, while for the postgraduate programmes the entrance exam of JNU 2020 was held between October 5 to 8.