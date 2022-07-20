JNU Will Resume Offline Classes From August 3

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced to resume offline classes from August 3, 2022.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 20, 2022 3:12 pm IST

New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced to resume offline classes from August 3, 2022. In a notice issued on Wednesday, July 20, JNU Registrar said, “It has been decided to start classes in offline mode in the university by August 3, 2022. All the students are hereby required to attend the offline classes from August 3, 2022."

The JNU reopened its campus to resume offline classes and in-person teaching in February. The university had asked the heads of schools, centres and special centres to call students after taking into account the available space, infrastructure and facilities so as to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is complied with at all times. The order further stated that employees residing in containment zones notified by the competent authority should take permission from registrar of the university to work from home until the containment zone is de-notified.

Earlier, the JNU Vice-Chancellor told PTI that the academic calendar that has been disrupted due to COVID-19 will be synchronised by December, according to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA). The JNUTA had written to the VC, asking her to "synchronise" the academic calendar that was "disrupted" by the Covid pandemic and to make up for the delay in the admission process caused by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

