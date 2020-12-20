JNU Will Allow Entry To Persons With Disabilities Pursuing PhD From December 21

JNU will allow entry to persons with disabilities pursuing PhD

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will allow entry to persons with disabilities (PwD) studying PhD courses from December 21 onward as part of its fourth phase of unlocking. The entire campus will be accessible except canteens, eating joints and central library. JNU had allowed entry to different students as part of the four phases of unlocking of the campus. In the first phase final-year science students undertaking practical classes were allowed, in the second phase day-scholars were allowed, and in the third phase the hostellers were allowed to attend physical classes.

JNU has issued Standard Operating Protocols (SOP) for the students to avoid the spread of viruses.

No in-person meetings, online online meetings are allowed

All the doors and windows will have to be kept open during working hours

Students and staff are advised to avoid the use of air-conditioning lest it becomes a source of virus transmission

Students and staff are not allowed to gather at any area and maintain social distance inside the university.

All people are supposed to wear masks or they shall attract fine.

All students, teachers and officials are mandated to download the ‘Aarogya Setu’ application on their devices.

The JNU Vice Chancellor Mr Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar shared a video message yesterday informing about a COVID-19 monitoring team constituted by the university.

We have allowed, “students who are physically challenged category but working for their final stages of PhD in science schools”.

JNU had closed down in March and started online classes as part of the nationwide lockdown. It conducted its semester-end examination in August in online mode.