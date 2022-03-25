  • Home
  • Education
  • JNU Vice-Chancellor Says Holistic Nature Of Knowledge Very Important, Indian Tradition Has Seen It

JNU Vice-Chancellor Says Holistic Nature Of Knowledge Very Important, Indian Tradition Has Seen It

Ms Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said the holistic nature of knowledge is very important, adding it was the Indian way of gaining knowledge.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 25, 2022 11:52 am IST

RELATED NEWS

JNUSU Alleges Students ‘Wrongly’ Fined For Keeping ‘Unauthorised Guests’ In Hostel Rooms
JNU MBA Admission 2022: Registration Ends Today
JNU MBA Admission 2022: Registration Ends In 2 Days, Apply At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in
JNU MBA Admissions 2022: Application Deadline Extended; Apply By March 10
BJP Leader’s Dig At New JNU V-C: 'Mediocre' Appointments Damage Human Capital
Will Focus On Providing Gender-Sensitive Environment, Implementation Of NEP: New JNU Vice-Chancellor
JNU Vice-Chancellor Says Holistic Nature Of Knowledge Very Important, Indian Tradition Has Seen It
JNU Vice-Chancellor says Holistic nature of knowledge very important
Image credit: PTI/ File Photo
New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Thursday said holistic nature of knowledge is very important, adding it was the Indian way of gaining knowledge. Addressing an event here, she contended that "we have come from a unique civilisation where our narrative, unlike Abrahamic civilisation, is feminist". She was speaking at the valedictory session of a two-day seminar -- Vishwa Guru Bharat: Exploring the Glorious Past, Promoting Present and the future Roadmap.

It was organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, in association with SVU and Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswavidyalayam. The session was also attended by Abhishek Tondon, the deputy director of ICSSR and Alok Pandey, the national in-charge of SHoDH. "Holistic nature of the knowledge is very important. There you would need a philosophy of knowledge of science and technology and a social construct.

Always see knowledge as holistic. This is the way Indian tradition has seen it. I want all of you to connect to that," Pandit said. "We come from a unique civilisation where our narrative unlike Abrahamic civilisation is feminist. We have a concept of 'ardhnarishwar' where women and men are both equals. "We have a continuous civilisation. Our tradition was scientific. We are not anti-science. We are not anti-science. Science technology, scientific temper is part of our tradition," she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
JNU Vice Chancellor Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
India Has Taken Up Issue Of Return Of Indian Students With China: Government
India Has Taken Up Issue Of Return Of Indian Students With China: Government
Education Ministry Conducts First-Of-Its-Kind Foundational Learning Study
Education Ministry Conducts First-Of-Its-Kind Foundational Learning Study
Jamia Hamdard University To Have Centre Of Excellence In Unani Medicine
Jamia Hamdard University To Have Centre Of Excellence In Unani Medicine
NEET PG 2022 Registration Process Ends Today; Direct Link To Apply
NEET PG 2022 Registration Process Ends Today; Direct Link To Apply
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Final Result Declared On Mcc.nic.in, Check Now
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Final Result Declared On Mcc.nic.in, Check Now
.......................... Advertisement ..........................