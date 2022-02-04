JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar Appointed Chairman Of UGC

  • Home
Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, has been appointed the new Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the top higher education regulatory body of the country.

M Jagdesh Kumar was serving as the Vice-Chancellor of the JNU (File)
New Delhi:

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, has been appointed the new Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the top higher education regulatory body of the country.

The post was vacant since December 7 when ex-Chairman DP Singh, who had taken charge in 2018, resigned upon turning 65.

The post of the vice-chairman of the UGC is also vacant.

M Jagdesh Kumar was serving as the Vice-Chancellor of the JNU and as a professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Delhi.

Prof Kumar obtained his MS and PhD degrees from the Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Madras. He did his post-doctoral research at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

He is on the editorial boards of several international journals including Scientific Reports from the publishers of Nature. He is an Editor of IEEE Journal of the Electron Devices Society and Editor-in-Chief of IETE Technical Review.

Prof Kumar is known for his works in areas of Nano-electronic Devices, Nanoscale Device modelling and simulation, Innovative Device Design and Power semiconductor devices. He has published three books, four book chapters and more than 250 publications in these areas.

He is a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Sciences, India, and The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers, India.

JNU congratulated its V-C for being appointed as UGC Chairman.

