  • Home
  • Education
  • JNU Vice-Chancellor Assures Teachers' Body To Synchronise Academic Calendar By December

JNU Vice-Chancellor Assures Teachers' Body To Synchronise Academic Calendar By December

The JNUTA had written to the VC last month, asking her to "synchronise" the academic calendar as not doing it has resulted in a differential staggering of semesters and academic sessions in the university.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 7, 2022 10:24 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JNU Extends Registration Date For Winter Semester To May 13
JNU To Establish Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Centre, Chair
Jawaharlal Nehru University Receives Rs 56.34 Crore For Hostel Repair After Roof Collapses
JNU Vice-Chancellor Says Holistic Nature Of Knowledge Very Important, Indian Tradition Has Seen It
JNUSU Alleges Students ‘Wrongly’ Fined For Keeping ‘Unauthorised Guests’ In Hostel Rooms
JNU MBA Admission 2022: Registration Ends Today
JNU Vice-Chancellor Assures Teachers' Body To Synchronise Academic Calendar By December
Jawaharlal Nehru University
New Delhi:

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit has said the academic calendar that has been disrupted due to COVID-19 will be synchronised by December, according to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA). The JNUTA had written to the VC last month, asking her to "synchronise" the academic calendar as not doing it has resulted in a differential staggering of semesters and academic sessions in the university.

During a meeting with a JNUTA delegation last week, the VC acknowledged that the university is perhaps one of the few remaining institutions that are yet to synchronise their semesters.

"We were assured that beginning with the usual December winter vacation this year, we would gradually revert to our normal academic calendar," the JNUTA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The JNUTA delegation raised "important" issues related to the university faculty with the VC. Four issues in particular -- the CAS (Career Advancement Scheme), promotions, the JNU academic calendar, the JNU Creche and JNUTA membership -- were discussed in some detail.

The JNUTA had written to the VC, asking her to "synchronise" the academic calendar that was "disrupted" by the Covid pandemic and to make up for the delay in the admission process caused by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Since 2020, this has resulted in differential staggering of semesters and academic sessions in the JNU and has deprived its teaching faculty of summer and winter vacations, the association had noted.

"Incidentally, this has also impacted the quality of teaching and learning in the university, as neither the teachers nor the students have had a break, which is necessary for maintaining high quality in teaching and in the absorption of the knowledge imparted. We are disappointed that till date there has been no attempt whatsoever to synchronise the academic calendar," the JNUTA said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jamia Millia Islamia Professor Gets Visitor’s Award For Research On Blood Clotting
Jamia Millia Islamia Professor Gets Visitor’s Award For Research On Blood Clotting
RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 Tomorrow; List Of Websites To Check Rajasthan Board Result
RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 Tomorrow; List Of Websites To Check Rajasthan Board Result
NATA 2022 Admit Card Out; Here's How To Download
NATA 2022 Admit Card Out; Here's How To Download
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
Innovation A Must In Modern Education: Rajasthan Governor
Innovation A Must In Modern Education: Rajasthan Governor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................