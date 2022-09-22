JNU Vice-Chancellor Meets UGC Chairman; Discusses Release Of Grant, Faculty Increment

  • Home
The meeting took place on Tuesday to expedite several pending issues pertaining to the JNU.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 22, 2022 11:29 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit met University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar and discussed a slew of issues, including the release of grants and faculty increment, the varsity has said. The meeting took place on Tuesday to expedite several pending issues pertaining to the JNU.

Meanwhile, the UGC chairman has assured to “positively look” into the pending matters of JNU at the earliest, the varsity said. “Santishree D Pandit, Vice Chancellor, JNU along with the Registrar met Professor M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC on 20th September 2022,” the varsity said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the meeting, various matters about the faculty, staff and students of the university were discussed. The issues related to the “extension of the deadline for Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) application, duration of various fellowship grants, five non compounded increments to faculty for PhD, long pending cases of release of pensionary benefits, the release of grants under different heads, among others, were discussed in detail”.

“The Chairman has assured to positively look into the pending matters of JNU at the earliest. The university looks forward to engaging with the higher authorities like the University Grants Commission (UGC) more closely for an effective resolution of the pending issues," the varsity added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

