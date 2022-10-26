JNU UG Second Merit List 2022 Today At Jnu.ac.in

Image credit: File Photo Check JNU UG second merit list at jnu.ac.in

JNU Admission 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the second merit list for undergraduate (UG) programmes today, October 26. The JNU UG second merit list will be available at jnu.ac.in. The candidates can block their seats till October 28. JNU will conduct the physical verification of admission/registration till November 4. The third merit list will be released on November 9. ALSO READ | Delhi University Releases Vacant Seats For Round Two

JNU UG Second Merit List: Steps To Check At Jnu.ac.in

Visit the JNU official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in Click on JNU UG 2022 second merit list link Select the course-wise merit list link and enter log-in credentials Use application number and password JNU UG second merit list will be displayed on the screen Download UG merit list and take a print out for further reference.

JNU will release the third merit list on October 30, candidates can block the seats till October 31. JNU has already issued the cut-off scores, the admission process is being conducted for undergraduate (UG) programmes. The first year classes will commence from November 21.