  JNU UG Admission 2022: List 4 Result For BSc, BA (Hons) Programmes Out At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU UG Admission 2022: List 4 Result For BSc, BA (Hons) Programmes Out At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU UG Admission 2022: According to JNU, the result of list 4 was out for BSc-MSc integrated programme in Ayurveda Biology and BA (Hons) programme. The last date to book seats is November 18 (11:50 PM)

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 17, 2022 5:09 pm IST

Check JNU UG admission 2022 result at jnuee.jnu.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JNU UG Admission 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the list four result for undergraduate programmes- BSc, BA (Hons) first year programme through CUET UG 2022. The candidates can check the result using application number, password on the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Suggested: List of colleges accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

According to JNU, the result of list 4 was out for BSc-MSc integrated programme in Ayurveda Biology and BA (Hons) programme. The last date to book seats is November 18 (11:50 PM). ALSO READ | JNU PG Admission 2022: List 2 Result For MA, MSc, MCA Programmes Out

JNU UG Result 2022: How To Check Result At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in

  • Visit the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in
  • Click on JNU UG result 2022 link
  • Enter application number and password
  • Click on submit
  • Download JNU round 4 merit list and take a print out for further reference.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) earlier released the list 1, 2, 3 for UG, PG programmes. As per JNU admission schedule, the classes will commence from November 28. For details on UG result, please visit the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

