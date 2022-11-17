JNU UG Admission 2022: List 4 Result For BSc, BA (Hons) Programmes Out At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in
JNU UG Admission 2022: According to JNU, the result of list 4 was out for BSc-MSc integrated programme in Ayurveda Biology and BA (Hons) programme. The last date to book seats is November 18 (11:50 PM)
JNU UG Admission 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the list four result for undergraduate programmes- BSc, BA (Hons) first year programme through CUET UG 2022. The candidates can check the result using application number, password on the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
JNU UG Result 2022: How To Check Result At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in
- Visit the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in
- Click on JNU UG result 2022 link
- Enter application number and password
- Click on submit
- Download JNU round 4 merit list and take a print out for further reference.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) earlier released the list 1, 2, 3 for UG, PG programmes. As per JNU admission schedule, the classes will commence from November 28. For details on UG result, please visit the official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in.