  • Home
  • Education
  • JNU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Block Seats Against List-1 Result Today

JNU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Block Seats Against List-1 Result Today

JNU Admission 2022: Students will be required to log in at the official website of the university -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in to block seats against JNU list-1 result.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 23, 2022 10:12 am IST

RELATED NEWS

JNU Declares List 1 Result For UG, Certificate Of Proficiency Programmes; Block Seats By October 23
JNU Admission 2022: UG First Merit List Today At Jnu.ac.in
JNU UG Admission 2022: Application Deadline Ends Today; Direct Link
JNU Admission Through CUET PG 2022 Begins For MA, MSc, MCA Courses
JNU UG Admission 2022: Application Correction From October 13; Check Important Dates
No Update On JNU PhD Admission 2022; Aspirants In Fix
JNU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Block Seats Against List-1 Result Today
JNU UG admission 2022: last date to block seats today
New Delhi:

The last date to block seats against the list-1 result of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) merit list is today, October 23. The university declared the result of list 1 for admission to undergraduate (UG) and certificate of proficiency (COP) programmes for the 2022-23 academic session on October 21. The university this year in its debut edition is admitting students to UG programmes on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The official website of the university is jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Students will be required to login at the website to block seats against JNU list-1 result.

“Result of List 1 for UG and COP Programs through CUET-UG 2022 are announced now. Last date for blocking the seat is 23rd Oct 2022,” a statement on the JNU website read.

JNU Result For Admission To UG, COP Programmes: How To Check

  1. Visit the JNU website -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in
  2. Go to the Important Links section
  3. Click on the designated Result of List 1 tab
  4. On the login window, enter the application number and password.
  5. Click on the ‘Login’ button
  6. Submit and check the JNU merit 2022

The university has also released the cut-off score and rank for admission to its UG programmes. The JNU cut-off scores and ranks have been issued for programmes including BA Hons First Year in Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Persian and Spanish.

Click here for more Education News
JNU Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra: Ramshackle Village School Gets New Lease Of Life After Makeover By NGOs
Maharashtra: Ramshackle Village School Gets New Lease Of Life After Makeover By NGOs
DU Admission: Candidates Rejected In 1st List Due To Category Certificate To Be Considered In UR In Round-2
DU Admission: Candidates Rejected In 1st List Due To Category Certificate To Be Considered In UR In Round-2
Training Youth To Become ‘Climate Change And Environment Sustainability’ Campaign Managers
Training Youth To Become ‘Climate Change And Environment Sustainability’ Campaign Managers
Darul Uloom Deoband Among 306 Madrasas In Saharanpur Not Recognised By UP Madarsa Board, Says Survey
Darul Uloom Deoband Among 306 Madrasas In Saharanpur Not Recognised By UP Madarsa Board, Says Survey
Delhi Civic Body Conducts Skill-Based Mid-Term Exam In Its Schools
Delhi Civic Body Conducts Skill-Based Mid-Term Exam In Its Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................