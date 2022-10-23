JNU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Block Seats Against List-1 Result Today

JNU UG admission 2022: last date to block seats today

The last date to block seats against the list-1 result of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) merit list is today, October 23. The university declared the result of list 1 for admission to undergraduate (UG) and certificate of proficiency (COP) programmes for the 2022-23 academic session on October 21. The university this year in its debut edition is admitting students to UG programmes on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The official website of the university is jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Students will be required to login at the website to block seats against JNU list-1 result.

“Result of List 1 for UG and COP Programs through CUET-UG 2022 are announced now. Last date for blocking the seat is 23rd Oct 2022,” a statement on the JNU website read.

JNU Result For Admission To UG, COP Programmes: How To Check

Visit the JNU website -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in Go to the Important Links section Click on the designated Result of List 1 tab On the login window, enter the application number and password. Click on the ‘Login’ button Submit and check the JNU merit 2022

The university has also released the cut-off score and rank for admission to its UG programmes. The JNU cut-off scores and ranks have been issued for programmes including BA Hons First Year in Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Persian and Spanish.