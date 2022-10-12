JNU UG Admission 2022: Application Deadline Ends Today; Direct Link
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will close the application process for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes today, October 12. Aspirants who have qualified Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2022 and opted JNU university as a preference are eligible to apply online for JNU UG admission 2022 at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The candidates need to log in with NTA application number and date of birth to register for the admission process.
The JNU UG admission 2022 merit list of registered candidates will be issued on October 17. The pre-enrolments registration, fee payment and blocking of seats will be available between October 17 and 29, 2022. The physical verification of shortlisted candidates will be held from November 1 to 4.
JNU UG Admission 2022: Merit Lists Dates
Events
Dates
First list
October 17, 2022
Blocking of seats: October 17 - October 19, 2022
Second list
October 22, 2022
Blocking of seats: October 22 - October 24, 2022
Third and supernumerary seats list
October 27, 2022
Blocking of seats: October 27 - October 29, 2022
Direct Link: JNU UG Admission 2022 Application Form
JNU UG Admission 2022 Application Steps
Step 1: Go to the official website of JNU-- jnuee.jnu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the UG and COP admission link
Step 3: Fill the online application with personal, qualification details.
Step 4: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in prescribed format
Step 5: Pay registration fee through online payment mode
Step 6: Download confirmation page and take a print for further reference.