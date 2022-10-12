JNU UG Admission 2022: Application Deadline Ends Today; Direct Link

Jawaharlal Nehru University

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will close the application process for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes today, October 12. Aspirants who have qualified Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2022 and opted JNU university as a preference are eligible to apply online for JNU UG admission 2022 at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The candidates need to log in with NTA application number and date of birth to register for the admission process.

The JNU UG admission 2022 merit list of registered candidates will be issued on October 17. The pre-enrolments registration, fee payment and blocking of seats will be available between October 17 and 29, 2022. The physical verification of shortlisted candidates will be held from November 1 to 4.

JNU UG Admission 2022: Merit Lists Dates

Events Dates First list October 17, 2022 Blocking of seats: October 17 - October 19, 2022 Second list October 22, 2022 Blocking of seats: October 22 - October 24, 2022 Third and supernumerary seats list October 27, 2022 Blocking of seats: October 27 - October 29, 2022

JNU UG Admission 2022 Application Steps

Step 1: Go to the official website of JNU-- jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the UG and COP admission link

Step 3: Fill the online application with personal, qualification details.

Step 4: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in prescribed format

Step 5: Pay registration fee through online payment mode

Step 6: Download confirmation page and take a print for further reference.