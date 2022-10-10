  • Home
JNU UG Admission 2022: Application Correction From October 13; Check Important Dates

JNU will open the UG application form correction window on October 13 and candidates can make corrections till October 14.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 10, 2022 5:56 pm IST

JNU UG application form correction from October 13.

JNU UG Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University is accepting application forms for its undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programme for the 2022-23 academic year. Candidates can register online for the JNU courses till October 12, 2022. As per a recent notice, the university has also announced to open the application form correction window for the UG and COP programme of JNU on October 13.

The JNU official notice reads: “ Candidates are hereby given an opportunity for correction, if any, in particulars of their applications in online mode only from 13.10.2022 to 14.10.2022 (11.50 pm). No further correspondence in this matter will be entertained beyond 14.10.2022”.

Candidates who have opted for JNU and appeared in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) are eligible to apply for the UG programme at JNU. To apply at JNU candidates need to log into the website of JNU with their NTA application number and date of birth.

JNU will publish the first merit list on October 17. The blocking of seats can be done by the candidates from October 17 to October 19, 2022.

JNU UG Admission 2022: Publication of Merit lists and Blocking of Seat

Events

Dates

First list

October 17, 2022

Blocking of seats: October 17 - October 19, 2022

Second list

October 22, 2022

Blocking of seats: October 22 - October 24, 2022

Third and supernumerary seats list

October 27, 2022

Blocking of seats: October 27 - October 29, 2022

