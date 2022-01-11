  • Home
Another official said that the university had already approved going in for CUCET in an earlier Academic Council meeting and will now wait for the guidelines by the Education Ministry and UGC on it. The JNU students' union criticised the discussion on CUCET

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 11, 2022 11:25 pm IST | Source: PTI

Jawaharlal Nehru University To Discuss Modalities Of Implementation Of CUCET In Academic Council Meeting
JNU entrance test is conducted by the NTA currently
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will discuss the modalities of the implementation of the Central University Common Entrance Test in its Academic Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. The Delhi University has also decided to implement the CUCET from its next academic session.

The Entrance Test of JNU is conducted by the National Testing Agency currently. "The university will deliberate on the implementation of the CUCET in accordance with the National Education Policy," said an official, requesting anonymity. Another official said that the university had already approved going in for CUCET in an earlier Academic Council meeting and will now wait for the guidelines by the Education Ministry and UGC on it. The JNU students' union criticised the discussion on CUCET.

"The JNU Vice Chancellor, has yet again chosen the period of pandemic to put an additional agenda to the Academic Council Meeting for passing CUCET, without any deliberation and discussion with the student community," it said. They accused the VC of "bulldozing decision making and violating decision making bodies such as Academic Council Meeting". "Even for this time, the JNUSU representatives have not been invited for the Academic Council Meeting.

"Ann even if professors who have voting right and dissent in the AC meeting, we know how they are muted," they said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

