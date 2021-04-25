Jawaharlal Nehru University Steps Up Efforts To Curb COVID-19 Spread

JNU steps up efforts to curb COVID-19 spread

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday said it has ramped up efforts to contain COVID-19 spread and help the students, staff, teachers and their families residing in the campus.

According to a press note, the university administration said like every other institution in Delhi, JNU has been working hard to provide help, both medical and social, to all its residents, ever since COVID-19 struck the country.

During the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the JNU administration has ramped up its efforts in containing the infection as well as providing emergency help to any member, students, staff, teachers and their families, residing in the campus, it said.

To augment the COVID task force of JNU, which was set up in March 2020, the administration has recently formed another team, the COVID response team, which has been working 24x7 in managing and planning response to any COVID case in the varsity. The press note said this team is assisted by student volunteers of NSS and NCC, who, in addition, also conduct various activities to spread the awareness of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among the students.

The COVID response team also coordinates with the Delhi government officials to secure testing, vaccination and hospitalisation of those who need it.

With the help of local Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s Office, JNU has in the past few months organised several COVID testing camps in the campus, and organised a vaccination camp recently where for several days a significant number of JNU community members were vaccinated, it added.