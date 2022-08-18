JNU Signs Agreement With International Organisation For Migration To Create Centre Of Excellence

JNU signs agreement with IOM to create Centre of Excellence

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has signed an agreement with International Organization for Migration (IOM). The agreement focuses on the creation of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) with research scholars pursuing their PhD from JNU’s School of International Studies. The CoE seeks to research and publish data about mobility, harness sectoral data for creating economic and skill radar and developing a Happiness Index, to name a few, the statement added. The research, as per an official statement, will entail conducting digital surveys, ascertaining skill gaps and related economic and sectoral skill requirements and publishing the findings in relevant fora.

The digital survey will also be instrumentalised as an economic and skill radar for foreign companies in India and for the Overseas Indian Diaspora, it added.

Present during the signing were the Vice-Chancellor of JNU, Professor Santishree D Pandit; Sanjay Awasthi, Head of Office, IOM; Professor Ajay Dubey, Rector, JNU; Professor Srikanth Kondapalli, Dean, School of International Studies, JNU; and Amb. Rahul Chhabra (Retd.), Secretary, ER, MEA.

Professor Pandit, JNU’s first female Vice-Chancellor, remarked how this agreement was in sync with the government’s foreign policy of ‘development, democracy and diaspora’, wherein this exercise of collecting data will create a robust dashboard through the coordinated efforts and combined abilities of all partners’ abilities to deliver the best results.

Hoping that “we would have a new way of looking at policy”, she said, that the “research will help not only the Government of India, but also the migrating diaspora, with well needed, authenticated data and counter the malpractices in migration”.

The data collected by the CoE from surveys, will be used for sector-specific skill gap analysis and demand forecasting to support the ecosystem of corporates, investors, academia and most importantly, the job seekers.