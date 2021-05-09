JNU Says No Hike In Semester Registration Fee; Application Process On Hold Till May 16

JNU says no hike in semester registration fee

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has clarified that the registration fee for the semester exams will not be increased. It also informed that the registration process has been kept on hold till May 16 due to the on-going COVID-19 situation.

This comes after various fake circulars and information was being passed on the internet regarding the semester exam fee and dates.

The JNU students have been asked to refer to the official website jnu.ac.in for further information about the exams and registration process.

JNU said in a notice that, “The students’ registration has been kept on hold till May 16 in view of the prevailing situation”.

University has given strict directions to the students and the faculty members to not follow any information given by sources other than the official website.

The university statement also said that the schools, centres or special centres, where end-semester examinations have been completed can continue with online teaching for the next semesters for these students without registration, which can be completed later.

This is the second time JNU has put on hold the Winter Semester registration process. Earlier on April 28, the university said that it will start the application process on May 8.