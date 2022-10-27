JNU Result Of List 2 For UG Programmes Out At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU merit list 2 out for admisison to UG and COP programmes

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced the result of list 2 for admission to its undergraduate (UG) programmes. Along with the second list for admission to UG programmes, the university has also released the result for admission to certificate of proficiency (COP) programmes for the 2022-23 academic session. As a first, JNU will admit students to its UG programmes on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) this year. The JNU official website -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in is hosting the JNU result of list 2. Candidates can now block seats by October 28. Candidates will be required to key in their application number and password to access the list 2 result of JNU.

“Result of List 2 for UG and COP Programs through CUET-UG 2022 are announced now. Last date for blocking the seat is 28th Oct 2022,” a statement on the JNU website read.

Classes as per the JNU admission schedule are set to start on November 21. The university will release one more list, third and supernumerary seat list on October 30-31.

JNU List 2 Result For UG, COP Programmes: How To Check