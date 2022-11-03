JNU Result Of List 1 For MA, MSc, MCA Programmes Out At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU result of list-1 out for PG admission

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced the result of list 1 for admission to its postgraduate (PG) programmes. The university has declared the result of the first list for admission to PG programmes including MA, MSc and MCA for the 2022-23 academic session. As a first, JNU is admitting students to its PG programmes on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) this year. The JNU official website -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in is hosting the JNU result of list 1 for MA, MSc and MCA programmes. Candidates will be required to use their application number and password to access the list 1 result of JNU.

Along with the JNU List-1 result of MA, MSc and MCA, the university has also released the List-1 result of MTech, MPH, PG Diploma in Big Data, Advanced Diploma in Mass Media programmes. The admissions to all these courses are being done through CUET PG 2022.

Candidates will be able to block seats for admission to the PG porgrammes against the List 1 result by November 4. The university will release two more lists. The second list has been scheduled to be issued on November 8, while the third and supernumerary seat list on November 13. Classes as per the JNU admission schedule are set to start on November 28.

JNUEE 2022 PG List 1 Result: How To Check