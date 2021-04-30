JNU Responds To Teachers’ Criticism Of COVID Management

JNU said it is “extremely sensitive” to the needs of its members during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday said it is “extremely sensitive” to the needs of its members during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, alleging that some of its faculty members are spreading misinformation against the university administration.

“Such motivated statements would not affect our commitment and resolve in continuing our work in bringing help and succour to the affected members of JNU. We seek cooperation and help from everyone in the campus,” the university said in a statement.

Earlier, the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) criticised the role of the university administration in managing the pandemic. “The rigid and almost negligent attitude of the university administration, we fear could end up having grave consequences for JNU as a whole,” it said.

The teachers’ association had earlier suggested that university guest houses be turned into isolation wards for the residents. “The lack of any positive commitment made by the university administration to shoulder the responsibility did not yield the desired breakthrough,” JNUTA had said.

“JNUTA has thus been informed by the district authorities that the setting up of COVID management centres within the campus would not be possible unless the university administration cooperates,” it added.

The JNU administration on April 29 said that with a small healthcare facility meant to cater to normal patients, the university is not equipped to handle Covid-19 related cases. Therefore, it has created a COVID response team to assist and advise the community who need either hospitalisation or isolation within their homes.

“For the students living in our various hostels, a parallel team of wardens and hostel resident volunteers have designated in every hostel, a few rooms with dedicated washrooms as quasi isolation corners, where the students with mild symptoms are shifted, until their Covid-19 testing is done and further necessary arrangements, if required, are made,” the university said.

“Such students get their meals delivered to their isolation rooms, and all other residents get their food individually to their respective rooms from the mess, following COVID-19 safety guidelines and appropriate behaviour,” it added.

The JNU administration said the COVID-19 response team is also coordinating with the Delhi Government officials to secure COVID testing, vaccination and hospitalisation of those who need it.