  • Home
  • Education
  • JNU Responds To Teachers’ Criticism Of COVID Management

JNU Responds To Teachers’ Criticism Of COVID Management

“Such motivated statements would not affect our commitment and resolve in continuing our work in bringing help and succour to the affected members of JNU. We seek cooperation and help from everyone in the campus,” the university said in a statement.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 30, 2021 4:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

JNU Students' Union Urges UGC To Suspend All Exams In View Of COVID Situation
JNU Issues Circular To Students On COVID-Appropriate Behaviour
JNU Postpones Registration Process For Winter Semester; To Start On May 8
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Organise 3-day COVID Vaccination Camp For Eligible Employees
JNU To Host Camp For Conducting COVID-19 Tests
COVID-19: JNU Issues Guidelines For Students Amid Extended Curfew In Delhi
JNU Responds To Teachers’ Criticism Of COVID Management
JNU said it is “extremely sensitive” to the needs of its members during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday said it is “extremely sensitive” to the needs of its members during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, alleging that some of its faculty members are spreading misinformation against the university administration.

“Such motivated statements would not affect our commitment and resolve in continuing our work in bringing help and succour to the affected members of JNU. We seek cooperation and help from everyone in the campus,” the university said in a statement.

Earlier, the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) criticised the role of the university administration in managing the pandemic. “The rigid and almost negligent attitude of the university administration, we fear could end up having grave consequences for JNU as a whole,” it said.

The teachers’ association had earlier suggested that university guest houses be turned into isolation wards for the residents. “The lack of any positive commitment made by the university administration to shoulder the responsibility did not yield the desired breakthrough,” JNUTA had said.

“JNUTA has thus been informed by the district authorities that the setting up of COVID management centres within the campus would not be possible unless the university administration cooperates,” it added.

The JNU administration on April 29 said that with a small healthcare facility meant to cater to normal patients, the university is not equipped to handle Covid-19 related cases. Therefore, it has created a COVID response team to assist and advise the community who need either hospitalisation or isolation within their homes.

“For the students living in our various hostels, a parallel team of wardens and hostel resident volunteers have designated in every hostel, a few rooms with dedicated washrooms as quasi isolation corners, where the students with mild symptoms are shifted, until their Covid-19 testing is done and further necessary arrangements, if required, are made,” the university said.

“Such students get their meals delivered to their isolation rooms, and all other residents get their food individually to their respective rooms from the mess, following COVID-19 safety guidelines and appropriate behaviour,” it added.

The JNU administration said the COVID-19 response team is also coordinating with the Delhi Government officials to secure COVID testing, vaccination and hospitalisation of those who need it.

Click here for more Education News
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) JNUTA COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bar Council Extends AIBE 16 Registration Deadline Till June 15
Bar Council Extends AIBE 16 Registration Deadline Till June 15
NTA Extends JIPMAT 2021 Registration Date
NTA Extends JIPMAT 2021 Registration Date
JEE Main: NIT Warangal Cut-Off From Last Year
JEE Main: NIT Warangal Cut-Off From Last Year
Summer Vacation In Manipur Schools Begins Tomorrow
Summer Vacation In Manipur Schools Begins Tomorrow
IIT Delhi: Registration For Postgraduate, PhD Admission Ends Today
IIT Delhi: Registration For Postgraduate, PhD Admission Ends Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................