JNU To Reopen For Third Year Science PhD Students Tomorrow

Jawaharlal Nehru University will be reopening for third year Science PhD students tomorrow after months of online classes throughout the previous academic year. It will also be restarting the physical classes for Persons with Disability or PwD students of both bachelors and masters courses.

As part of the Phase 10 of reopening, JNU will be allowing the students to have access to laboratory and other facilities provided inside the University. For the benefit of their students, the JNU will also be restraining its canteen facilities except ‘Mughal Durbar’. All the owners or managers of the food eating joints located inside the campus have been instructed to operate in accordance with COVID-appropriate behaviour.

JNU will begin with Phase 11 of reopening as part of which it will be allowing the final-year MPhil students including both day scholars and hostlers to visit the campus who require access to laboratories and other facilities to submit their dissertation of final year project by June 30.

The University has also allowed to reopen its railway reservation counter and begin other in-campus shops such as the salons, xerox facility, laundry and others.

The staff has been instructed to conduct online meetings only if feasible and physical meetings will only be conducted if necessary with minimum members.

The JNU Dean has been entrusted to ensure that everyone follows the health protocols inside the campus.

Earlier JNU had reopened for the final-year PhD students.