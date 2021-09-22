  • Home
  • Education
  • JNU To Reopen For Third-Year PhD Scholars Tomorrow, MSc, MBA Students From September 27

JNU To Reopen For Third-Year PhD Scholars Tomorrow, MSc, MBA Students From September 27

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday said that the varsity will open for third-year Ph.D scholars from Thursday and final-year M.Sc and MBA students from September 27.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 22, 2021 5:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JNUEE 2021: JNU Entrance Exams Begin
Armchair Critics: JNU Vice Chancellor Slams Teachers Alleging Lack Of Discussion In Executive Council Meets
Delhi Varsities In NIRF Rankings: JNU Remains Second Best University In India, Jamia Rises To 6th Spot
JNU Second-Best Among Country's Research Institutes Due To Efforts Of Teachers, Students: VC
Virtual JNU Convocation On September 30 With Union Education Minister As Chief Guest
JNUSU Members Stage Protest Demanding Reopening Of Campus, Hostel Accommodation
JNU To Reopen For Third-Year PhD Scholars Tomorrow, MSc, MBA Students From September 27
JNU to open for third-year PhD scholars from Thursday, final-year MSc, MBA students from September 27
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday said that the varsity will open for third-year Ph.D scholars from Thursday and final-year M.Sc and MBA students from September 27. Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation here, the Delhi government had last Friday announced that schools for Classes 9 to 12, colleges, and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had earlier said that it will open in a phased manner.

The campus had reopened on September 6 for those Ph.D research scholars who have to submit their thesis by the end of this year.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the university said that it will allow entry of third-year Ph.D scholars, both hostellers and day scholars into the campus from Thursday.

Besides this, buses will be allowed to enter the campus from Thursday, it said.

"In order to avoid overcrowding, it has been decided to decentralise the process of issuance of ID card from the security office. The students' ID cards will be issued at the School/Special Centre level," the order read.

It stated that final-year M.Sc students, B.Tech fourth-year and final-year MBA students will be allowed to enter campus from September 27.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Kerala Plus One First Allotment List Released; Details Here
Kerala Plus One First Allotment List Released; Details Here
DSEU Launches Course In 'Facilities And Hygiene Management'
DSEU Launches Course In 'Facilities And Hygiene Management'
KCET 2021: No Cut-Off Criteria For Engineering Courses; All You Need To Know
KCET 2021: No Cut-Off Criteria For Engineering Courses; All You Need To Know
Karnataka PGCET 2021 Postponed; Revised Dates Soon
Karnataka PGCET 2021 Postponed; Revised Dates Soon
NEET SS 2021 Application Forms Released; Direct Link Here
NEET SS 2021 Application Forms Released; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................