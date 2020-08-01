JNU To Remain Closed Till August 31 Amid Increasing COVID-19 Cases

The Jawaharlal Nehru University, or JNU, in a statement said that the university will remain closed till August 31. The decision of the university to keep the institute closed is in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs Unlock 3 guidelines. JNU has asked the students to stay back where they are and should not return to the campus until further notice.

However, the administrative and other university functions will continue during this period as per the earlier guidelines, the statement added.

As per Ministry of Home Affairs Unlock 3 guidelines, schools, colleges and coaching institutes will continue to remain closed till August 31. The new guidelines issued on July 29, are based on feedback received from states and union territories, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments, the Ministry of Home Affairs statement said.

The JNU statement said: “In continuation of the office notifications dated...the University shall remain closed till 31st August, 2020.”

“Students are required to stay back where they are and should not return to the campus until further notice,” the JNU statement read.