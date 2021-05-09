JNU: Registration Process For Winter Semester Put On Hold Till May 16

JNU defers registration process for winter semester till May 16

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has put on hold the registration process for admission to the Winter semesters. The registration for the Winter semester 2021 which was scheduled to start from May 8, has been deferred and put on hold till May 16 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the situation arising out of it.

“The registration of new students (registered for Monsoon Semester 2020) for Winter semester 2021, has been further put on hold till May 16, in view of the prevailing pandemic situation, a JNU statement said.

While announcing this, the university also said that it will review the situation on or before May 16 and a decision on the start of the registration process will be communicated accordingly.

The university statement also said that the schools, centres or special centres, where end-semester examinations have been completed can continue with online teaching for the next semesters for these students without registration, which can be completed later.

This is the second time, JNU has put on hold the Winter Semester registration process. Earlier on April 28, the university said that it will start the application process on May 8.

The university has issued strict guidelines in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus on the campus. Central Library has been closed and hostel residents have been advised to return to the native places, if feasible. JNU also said that those violating COVID-19 norms in the campus may face legal action amid the rising number of cases in the national capital.