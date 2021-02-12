Image credit: twitter.com/mamidala90 JNU Professor Receives Award From South Korea’s Education Minister

Professor Ravikesh of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has received a Citation Award from the Vice-Prime Minister and Education Minister of the Republic of Korea, for his achievement and contribution to the successful execution of research activities and promotion of academic excellence in the field of Korean Studies in India.

Prof Ravikesh has a teaching and research experience of about 20 years in the area of Korean language, literature, and culture. He is currently the Chairperson of Centre for Korean Studies, School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies, JNU.

He studied Korean in the first batch when BA (Honours) was introduced for the first time in India at JNU in 1995, which was subsequently elevated to MA in 1998.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar congratulated Prof. Ravikesh for his achievement and hoped that the academic and cultural relationship between the two countries will witness new heights and JNU, as a hub of Korean Studies, will further excel in disseminating quality education in the field of Korean Studies in India.

Prof. Ravikesh, Centre for Korean Studies, JNU has been awarded with the prestigious Citation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister of Republic of Korea in recognition of his contributions in research and promotion of academic excellence in Korean Studies in India. pic.twitter.com/gI3H8bZsPj — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) February 9, 2021

Prof Ravikesh has undertaken two major research projects, “Towards an Asian Poetics: A Study in Inter-Cultural Space with Special Reference to the Works of Han Yong-un and Rabindranath Tagore” (2010-2013) and "Emerging Korea and Korean Studies in India and South Asia: Comparative and Inter-disciplinary Approaches" (2016 to present).

This comprehensive five-year project aims to critically examine cultural, social, historical and literary aspects of Korean society in modern times, JNU said.