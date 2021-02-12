JNU Professor Receives Award From South Korea’s Education Minister

  • Home
Professor Ravikesh of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has received a Citation Award from the Vice-Prime Minister and Education Minister of the Republic of Korea.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 12, 2021 3:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: twitter.com/mamidala90
New Delhi:

Professor Ravikesh of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has received a Citation Award from the Vice-Prime Minister and Education Minister of the Republic of Korea, for his achievement and contribution to the successful execution of research activities and promotion of academic excellence in the field of Korean Studies in India.

Prof Ravikesh has a teaching and research experience of about 20 years in the area of Korean language, literature, and culture. He is currently the Chairperson of Centre for Korean Studies, School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies, JNU.

He studied Korean in the first batch when BA (Honours) was introduced for the first time in India at JNU in 1995, which was subsequently elevated to MA in 1998.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar congratulated Prof. Ravikesh for his achievement and hoped that the academic and cultural relationship between the two countries will witness new heights and JNU, as a hub of Korean Studies, will further excel in disseminating quality education in the field of Korean Studies in India.

Prof Ravikesh has undertaken two major research projects, “Towards an Asian Poetics: A Study in Inter-Cultural Space with Special Reference to the Works of Han Yong-un and Rabindranath Tagore” (2010-2013) and "Emerging Korea and Korean Studies in India and South Asia: Comparative and Inter-disciplinary Approaches" (2016 to present).

This comprehensive five-year project aims to critically examine cultural, social, historical and literary aspects of Korean society in modern times, JNU said.

