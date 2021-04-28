JNU Postpones Registration Process For Winter Semester; To Start On May 8

JNU winter semester registration will start from May 8

The Jawaharlal Nehru University, or JNU, has deferred the registration process for admission to the Winter semesters. The registration for Winter semester was scheduled to start from Tuesday, April 27. However, keeping in view the prevailing pandemic situation, the online registration of new students (registered for Monsoon Semester 2020) for Winter semester 2021, which was to commence from April 27 has been put on hold till May 7 and will commence on May 8, a JNU statement said.

While announcing the postponement news of the Winter semester registration, the university also said that it will review the situation further and until then the date of Winter semester registration will be May 8.

The university has issued strict guidelines in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus on the campus. Central Library has been closed and hostel residents have been advised to return to the native places, if feasible. JNU also said that those violating COVID-19 norms in the campus may face legal action amid the rising number of cases in the national capital.

"The situation warrants taking stringent measures to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the university. It is directed to all stakeholders of the university to strictly adhere to the SOP/guidelines/preventive measures issued by the Government of India/MoHFW/Delhi Government and University Administration," the circular signed by the university registrar stated.

It also said that the security branch of the university is instructed to ensure strict compliance of the order. "Any person violating these measures is liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable," it said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has also constituted a ‘COVID-19 Response Team’ to deal with the sharp spike in cases and take all necessary measures to control the spread of the virus.