JNU PhD Admission Under JRF Category Open; Registration Steps, Last Date

JNU PhD admission application open for JRF category

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is inviting applications for PhD admission under JRF category. Candidates seeking admisison to JNU PhD programmes under JRF category can apply online at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to register online for JNU PhD programmes is December 4.

JRF-qualified candidates will be exempted from Computer Based Test (CBT). They are required to apply separately under JRF category. Such candidates will be shortlisted and called directly for viva-voce. Candidates who have appeared in these examinations, but whose results are awaited may also apply under this category. However, such candidates will be interviewed upon submission of a valid proof of having qualified for or awarded the JRF certificate at the time of interview.

Candidates who have been awarded “Lectureship” (without JRF) in the CSIR/UGC examination and any other fellowship on the basis of Lectureship (without JRF) (Assistant Professorship) are not eligible and will not be interviewed. In case of candidates applying under JRF category selection will be done on the basis of 100 per cent viva score.

JNU PhD Admission 2022 Under JRF Category: Steps To Apply