JNU PhD Admission 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Entrance Exam In December

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) PhD admission 2022 today, November 20.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 20, 2022 2:40 pm IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University PhD Admission 2022
New Delhi:

The application process for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) PhD admission 2022 will close today, November 20. Aspiring candidates can register for JNU PhD admission 2022 through the online web portal-- jnuexams.nta.ac.in, till 11:50 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is authorised to conduct the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, JNUEE 2022 for admission to PhD programmes offered by the university.

Aspirants who will register for the can make necessary corrections/modifications in their online application form between November 22 and November 24, 2022. The eligibility criteria and subject-wise qualification details are mentioned in the information brochure released by the NTA on its website. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read it and fill out the online application as instructed. There is no maximum age limit for the candidates appearing for the JNU PhD programme.

JNU PhD Admission 2022: Exam Details

The JNUEE 2022 examination for PhD courses will be held on December 7, 8, 9 and 10, 2022. The entrance exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for a duration of 180 minutes (3 hours). The examination will be conducted in two sessions- the first session of the exam will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the second session of the entrance exam will be organised from 2:30 pm to 05:30 pm.

The JNUEE 2022question paper will include multiple choice questions (MCQs) and the language medium of the paper will be English only. Candidates will be awarded one mark (+1) for each correct response, while there is no negative marking for incorrect responses. The syllabus for the entrance exam is mentioned in the e-prospectus issued by the university on its website-- jnu.ac.in.

