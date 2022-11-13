JNU PG Third Merit 2022 Out; Seat Blocking Available Till November 15

Jawaharlal Nehru University

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the third merit list for postgraduate (PG) programmes today, November 13. Candidates can check the JNU PG third merit list on the official website-- jnu.ac.in. The university has asked candidates to block their seats till by November 15 (11:50 pm).

The university has released the third merit list for MA, MSC, MCA, MTech, MPH, PG Diploma in Bigdata programme. Candidates who have registered for the third round of JNU PG admission 2022 can check their results by logging in through the application number, password and given captcha code.

The physical verification for admission of selected candidates will be conducted on November 14 to 17 and November 21 to 23, 2022. The final list after registration (wherever considered necessary) will be issued by December 2, 2022. The JNU has announced to commence the first year classes for its PG programmes from November 28, 2022.

Direct Link: JNU PG Third Merit List

JNU PG Third Merit List: Steps To Check At Jnu.ac.in