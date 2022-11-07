JNU PG Admission 2022 Second Merit List Out Tomorrow

JNU PG admission 2022 second merit list will be out tomorrow.

JNU PG Admission 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the JNU PG admission 2022 second merit list tomorrow, November 8, 2022. Candidates can check and download the PG second merit list through the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. To download the JNU merit list candidates will need their application number and password. Based on the marks secured in the Common Admission Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) exam by the candidates the JNU PG second merit list 2022 is prepared.

The window to block seats against the JNU PG second merit list 2022 will remain open till November 10. The third and supernumerary seat list of JNU will be released on November 13. The classes at JNU are scheduled to begin on November 28, 2022.

JNU 2022 PG Admission Second Merit List: How To Check

Go to the official website -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in Then click on the JNU 2022 PG second merit list link. Enter the application number and password and click on ‘Login’, The JNU merit list will get displayed on the screen.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CUET PG 2022 exam from September 1 to 12, 2022. The JNU PG 2022 first merit list was released on November 3 on the official website.